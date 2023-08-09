It has many alter egos — devon, fritz, polony — but there’s always been one constant with the humble manufactured meat roll: it’s generally pretty cheap and easy.
But, have you ever thought of making a ‘dip’ using the blended meat? Yeah, we neither, but it’s TikTok Tucker so we had to give it a try.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Devon
- Mayonnaise
- Tomato sauce
- Onion
- Parsley
- Crackers (we used Jatz)
Method:
- Place the devon in the blender.
- Add the mayonnaise, tomato sauce and onion, then blend.
- When the mixture is nice and thick, remove the mixture from the blender and add it to a bowl.
- Sprinkle parsley on top.
- Serve with crackers.