It has many alter egos — devon, fritz, polony — but there’s always been one ­constant with the humble manufactured meat roll: it’s generally pretty cheap and easy.

But, have you ever thought of making a ‘dip’ using the blended meat? Yeah, we neither, but it’s TikTok Tucker so we had to give it a try.

Hear what happened when we tried Devon Dip with Crackers:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Devon
  • Mayonnaise
  • Tomato sauce
  • Onion
  • Parsley
  • Crackers (we used Jatz)

Method: 

  1. Place the devon in the blender.
  2. Add the mayonnaise, tomato sauce and onion, then blend.
  3. When the mixture is nice and thick, remove the mixture from the blender and add it to a bowl.
  4. Sprinkle parsley on top.
  5. Serve with crackers.
devon dip Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast tiktok tucker