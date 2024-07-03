Doritos has released a bold new way to combat the dreaded 3pm slump but let us just say we don’t know if this is the answer.

Introducing the new Doritos Coffee flavour. Yes, Coffee. Yes, it’s a lot to take in.

The team at Doritos have highlighted the problem Aussie’s face when you need a 3pm coffee but all the coffee shops are closed.

“Each afternoon, people across the country are left disappointed by their favourite coffee shop being closed just as they need an afternoon pick-me-up. This is why we’re excited to announce the release of Doritos Coffee – the perfect snack to help Aussies beat the 3pm slump.” Kat Miller, the Senior Brand Manager says.

While the limited edition flavour is released today, it’s not as simple as popping into your local Coles or Woolies to grab a packet.

Doritos is offering Aussies the chance to try the new chips by giving away 25 packs per day at 3pm through a giveaway on their Instagram page here.

After facing controversy after releasing Dorito’s Coriander flavour last year and now this, we’re eagerly waiting to see what they come up with next.