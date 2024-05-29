Do you love Snickers bars? Do you like pasta?

Well… what would happen if you combined the two?

Fortunately (or unfortunately… potentially), TikTok has given it a whirl so, obviously, we had to follow suit!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe:

Cook pasta in pot. Drain pasta. Add 100ml milk into pot. Add 1 tablespoon flour. Add 1.5 teaspoon cocoa powder. Add 1 teaspoon pudding powder. Add 15g chocolate bar. Add 15g Nutella. Mix into pot with pasta. Smash peanuts and sprinkle on top. Serve and enjoy!

