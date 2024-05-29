Do you love Snickers bars? Do you like pasta?
Well… what would happen if you combined the two?

Fortunately (or unfortunately… potentially), TikTok has given it a whirl so, obviously, we had to follow suit!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe:

  1. Cook pasta in pot.
  2. Drain pasta.
  3. Add 100ml milk into pot.
  4. Add 1 tablespoon flour.
  5. Add 1.5 teaspoon cocoa powder.
  6. Add 1 teaspoon pudding powder.
  7. Add 15g chocolate bar.
  8. Add 15g Nutella.
  9. Mix into pot with pasta.
  10. Smash peanuts and sprinkle on top.
  11. Serve and enjoy!
