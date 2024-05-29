Do you love Snickers bars? Do you like pasta?
Well… what would happen if you combined the two?
Fortunately (or unfortunately… potentially), TikTok has given it a whirl so, obviously, we had to follow suit!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe:
- Cook pasta in pot.
- Drain pasta.
- Add 100ml milk into pot.
- Add 1 tablespoon flour.
- Add 1.5 teaspoon cocoa powder.
- Add 1 teaspoon pudding powder.
- Add 15g chocolate bar.
- Add 15g Nutella.
- Mix into pot with pasta.
- Smash peanuts and sprinkle on top.
- Serve and enjoy!