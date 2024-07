Have you ever thought of combining mince meat, blueberries and raspberries?

We neither, but according to TikTok, it’s worth a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Put a chunk of butter in pan. Cook mince in butter until browned and cooked through. Add salt to mince. Place mince in bowl. Top mince with raspberries and blueberries. Drizzle mince and berries with honey. Serve and enjoy!