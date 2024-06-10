Jonesy & Amanda We Matched Daryl With Carrie And They Are Still Together A Year Later! By Jenna Benson One day 5 hours ago Followthe podcast on One year ago, Daryl asked for our help in finding his perfect match. Coincidentally, Carrie was looking for hers too. We matched the two together, and the rest is history! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Keller Brendan Jones (@jonesyandamanda) Advertisement Advertisement Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! daryl and carrie jam singles Jonesy & Amanda love no expiry podcast Advertisement Latest Articles Six More Cold Chisel Shows Added To The Big Five-O Australian Tour! Jonesy & Amanda’s Cutting Room Floor Podcast Kate Middleton ‘May Never Come Back’ To Previous Royal Role Unveiling Season 2 Killers: Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Returns After Dahmer’s Success BRATS Unpacks The Complicated Lives Of ’80s Hollywood ‘Brat Pack’ Teens Advertisement