Former WSFM announcer Ron E Sparks has died, aged 72.

Although the final years of his career were spent with WSFM, Sparks’ broadcasting journey began on regional radio in the 1970s.

Along the way, Sparks did voiceover work for Wheel Of Fortune and even hosted an episode of the ABC TV music show Countdown.

Hear Brendan ‘Jonesy’ Jones’ tribute to the legendary Ron E Sparks:

