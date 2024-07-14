Ron E Sparks, one of Australia’s most respected and professional broadcasters, has died from cancer at age 72.

Born Gregory James Sparks, as Ron E Sparks he became a voice of Sydney on top rating Top 40 radio station 2SM in the 70s before the days of FM.

Sparks left 2SM for rival 2UW where he was Program Director. He then worked for six years at Sydney’s Triple M FM before moving to 2DAYFM in 1994. In 2001 he moved to Nova 96.9 and then in 2002 to WSFM where he remained until he retired in 2017.

During his time at WSFM, Charlie Fox was Ron’s manager, and became a close friend of the radio legend.

Charlie joined Jonesy & Amanda to chat about Ron E Sparks:

