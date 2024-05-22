Over a week ago, we received an email from Craig requesting our help.

Craig’s mother’s 82nd birthday was approaching, and he desperately wanted to visit her in Broken Hill for the first time in three years.

This would mean that Craig’s beloved 19-year-old rainbow lorikeet, Blaze, would need a place to stay.

Well, we could easily look after her, right?

Thanks to Rex Airlines, we gave Craig a return trip to Broken Hill for the week, which meant that we had to look after Blaze.

It’s now been a week and Blaze is alive and well (thank god), and the reunion between her and Craig will make you tear up!

Hear the emotional reunion:

