Who doesn’t love ramen? Who doesn’t love lasagna?
Well, why don’t you just mash them both together to create something extra tasty?
Yeah, TikTok has already done that…
Anyway, we decided to try the viral recipe and the results may shock you!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe
- Lay 4x raw noodle bricks in a baking dish.
- Sprinkle 2 x flavour packets over noodles.
- Cover bricks with pasta sauce.
- Pour a cup of heavy cream over sauce.
- Spread large scoop of ricotta on top.
- Top ricotta with pepperoni.
- Place tray in oven at 180°C for an hour.
- Remove from oven, serve and enjoy!