Have you ever thought of marinating your steak with coffee? We neither, but TikTok has!

Will it be good? Well, we’ll be the judge of that!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried coffee steak:

Recipe

Empty black coffee into tray (fill half). Place steaks into coffee tray. Cover steaks in ground coffee. Massage ground coffee into the meat (flip both sides). Top steaks with knobs of butter. Drizzle of oil, salt and pepper. Roughly chop onion and sprinkle on top. Place in oven for 20-30 minutes at 180°C. Remove, serve and enjoy!

