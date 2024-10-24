As soon as we saw this ‘Hot Ham Banana Rolls’ recipe from the 1940s, we just knew we had to give it a try.
Will we like it? Or hate it? You might be surprised!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 5 bananas
- 5 thin slices of ham
- Hot mustard
- Bechamel sauce*
Method:
- Peel bananas.
- Spread mustard onto slices of ham.
- Wrap slices with mustard around peeled bananas.
- Place in oven tray.
- Pour Bechamel sauce over bananas.
- Place in oven for 180°C for 30 minutes.
Making the Bechamel sauce:
- Melt 60 grams of butter in a saucepan.
- Whisk in 1/3 cup of self-rising flour.
- Cook for a couple of minutes, but don’t let it go brown.
- Add in 600ml of milk and salt and pepper.
- Whisk until smooth and thick.