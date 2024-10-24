As soon as we saw this ‘Hot Ham Banana Rolls’ recipe from the 1940s, we just knew we had to give it a try.

Will we like it? Or hate it? You might be surprised!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Ingredients:

5 bananas

5 thin slices of ham

Hot mustard

Bechamel sauce*

Method:

Peel bananas. Spread mustard onto slices of ham. Wrap slices with mustard around peeled bananas. Place in oven tray. Pour Bechamel sauce over bananas. Place in oven for 180°C for 30 minutes.

Making the Bechamel sauce:

Melt 60 grams of butter in a saucepan. Whisk in 1/3 cup of self-rising flour. Cook for a couple of minutes, but don’t let it go brown. Add in 600ml of milk and salt and pepper. Whisk until smooth and thick.