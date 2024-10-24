As soon as we saw this ‘Hot Ham Banana Rolls’ recipe from the 1940s, we just knew we had to give it a try.

Will we like it? Or hate it? You might be surprised!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • 5 bananas
  • 5 thin slices of ham
  • Hot mustard
  • Bechamel sauce*

Method:

  1. Peel bananas.
  2. Spread mustard onto slices of ham.
  3. Wrap slices with mustard around peeled bananas.
  4. Place in oven tray.
  5. Pour Bechamel sauce over bananas.
  6. Place in oven for 180°C for 30 minutes.

Making the Bechamel sauce:

  1. Melt 60 grams of butter in a saucepan.
  2. Whisk in 1/3 cup of self-rising flour.
  3. Cook for a couple of minutes, but don’t let it go brown.
  4. Add in 600ml of milk and salt and pepper.
  5. Whisk until smooth and thick.
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
hot ham banana rolls Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast tiktok tucker