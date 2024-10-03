Back in July, we learnt of a new loaded pickle restaurant that had opened in Los Angeles which sells, in their words, a “life-changing pickle concept”.

Basically, it’s a pickle stuffed with ingredients of your choice.

According to Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles, Nutella is a popular pickle topper, often accompanied by pretzels and peanut butter.

Obviously, we had to try it!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried pickle boats:

Recipe

Cut a large pickle in half. Use a spoon to make a pickle boat by scooping out the inside of a large pickle. Squeeze Nutella into the boat. Top Nutella with some peanut butter. Sprinkle a generous amount of salted pretzels on top. Serve and enjoy!