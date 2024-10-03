Back in July, we learnt of a new loaded pickle restaurant that had opened in Los Angeles which sells, in their words, a “life-changing pickle concept”.
Basically, it’s a pickle stuffed with ingredients of your choice.
According to Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles, Nutella is a popular pickle topper, often accompanied by pretzels and peanut butter.
Obviously, we had to try it!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried pickle boats:
Recipe
- Cut a large pickle in half.
- Use a spoon to make a pickle boat by scooping out the inside of a large pickle.
- Squeeze Nutella into the boat.
- Top Nutella with some peanut butter.
- Sprinkle a generous amount of salted pretzels on top.
- Serve and enjoy!