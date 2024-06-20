After discovering that the ‘spring onion latte’ was trending in China, we knew we had to give it a go.
With its reported silky texture and delightful taste, it’s worth a try, right?
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried the viral spring onion latte:
Recipe
- Chop up a few spring onions.
- Put half into a container and muddle well (save half for garnish).
- Top muddled onions with ice.
- Top ice with milk (2/3 full).
- Top milk with coffee.
- Sprinkle coffee with spring onion.
- Enjoy!