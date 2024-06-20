After discovering that the ‘spring onion latte’ was trending in China, we knew we had to give it a go.

With its reported silky texture and delightful taste, it’s worth a try, right?

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried the viral spring onion latte:

Recipe

Chop up a few spring onions. Put half into a container and muddle well (save half for garnish). Top muddled onions with ice. Top ice with milk (2/3 full). Top milk with coffee. Sprinkle coffee with spring onion. Enjoy!

