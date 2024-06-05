Don’t knock it ’til you try it, folks!
Jonesy & Amanda came across a rather unusual TikTok which saw a woman making a sandwich (minus the actual bread) with watermelon, pickles, cheese, basil and balsamic vinegar.
Hear what happened when they tried it:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe
- Cut watermelon into a cube.
- Slice watermelon into 6 x 2cm thick squares (resembling a bread slice).
- Add pickles to one slice of watermelon.
- Add cheese.
- Drizzle over balsamic vinegar.
- Top with basil.
- Close ‘sandwich’ with other watermelon slice.