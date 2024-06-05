Don’t knock it ’til you try it, folks!

Jonesy & Amanda came across a rather unusual TikTok which saw a woman making a sandwich (minus the actual bread) with watermelon, pickles, cheese, basil and balsamic vinegar.

Hear what happened when they tried it:

Followthe podcast on

Recipe

Cut watermelon into a cube. Slice watermelon into 6 x 2cm thick squares (resembling a bread slice). Add pickles to one slice of watermelon. Add cheese. Drizzle over balsamic vinegar. Top with basil. Close ‘sandwich’ with other watermelon slice.

Advertisement

Advertisement