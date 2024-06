‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards spoke with Jonesy & Amanda about his viral racist rant and what he learnt by stepping back from public life in the aftermath.

The actor and comedian opened up about the infamous night at the Laugh Factory, where he responded to a heckler with a racist tirade, going so far as to repeatedly yell, “He’s a n****r! He’s a n****r!” at the audience member.

Hear the raw and emotional full chat here:

