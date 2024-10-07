Mary Fowler might be a world away, but she was cheering on her beau, Nathan Cleary, all the way from Manchester!

The Matildas star, 21, took to Instagram after the Penrith Panthers’ epic win at the NRL Grand Final, celebrating her 26-year-old boyfriend’s historic fifth consecutive grand final appearance.

Fowler first shared a snap of Cleary with the Premiership trophy captioning it simply with: “Him,” and some heart-eye and fire emojis.

Later, she posted a pic of herself rocking a Panthers shirt and throwing a thumbs up for the camera. “A good weekend indeed,” she captioned, showing her love for the team, who snagged their fourth straight premiership win.

Despite being overseas for her own soccer commitments with Manchester City, Mary’s support was loud and clear.

The pair, who confirmed their relationship back in January typically keeps things pretty low-key, so we are here for these Insta PDAs.

