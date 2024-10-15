Jonesy & Amanda took out the Best On-Air Team (Metro) at audio’s night of nights, with the 35th annual Australian Commercial Radio (ACRA) Awards recognising the duo, Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller, for the fifth time, with previous victories in 2012, 2014, 2019, and 2023.

Hosted at Sydney’s The Star, the ACRAs celebrated the best of Australian radio and audio talent, with Jonesy & Amanda/WSFM taking home Best On-Air Team, Best Digital Team, Best Digital Content Creator (Jenna Benson) and Best Music Host (Ugly Phil).

Hear what happened on the night: