It feels like we’ve been waiting a lifetime for this, but Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is almost here.

To be fair, part 1 of our favourite series set on a Montana ranch wrapped up in January last year, so it’s basically been a lifetime for fans of the drama.

Stan has dropped a full-length trailer and it is absolutely chockas with bombshells.

Plus, we have an answer to the question everyone was asking…will we see Kevin Costner’s character after his departure from the show?

Yellowstone is back on Stan from November 11th.