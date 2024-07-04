With World Chocolate Day fast approaching on July 7, Arnott’s has unveiled the top chocolate biscuits Aussies can’t get enough of in 2024.

Tim Tam Original claimed the top spot as Australia’s favourite chocolate biscuit once again. It does every year, but there’s no surprise there.

Image: Woolworths – Original Tim Tams unsurprisingly ranked #1 favourite chocolate biscuit

The classic Mint Slice secured second place, showing its timeless appeal.

Wagon Wheels Minis rolled into third, while TeeVee Snacks Malt Sticks took fourth, pleasing chocolate lovers of all ages. Chocolate Scotch Fingers sweetly landed in fifth place, closely followed by the nostalgic Milk Chocolate Royals.

Kingston Creams claimed seventh, proving that cream-filled treats are still in vogue. Original TeeVee Snacks were a hit, placing eighth, while Premium Choc Chip biscuits and Arnott’s Gaiety rounded out the top ten.

Special mention goes to the gluten-free community, with favourites like Arnott’s Gluten Free Mint Slice and Gluten Free TeeVee Snacks Original making the top 20 list.

Here’s the complete rundown of Arnott’s top 20 chocolate biscuits:

Tim Tams Mint Slice Choc Wagon Wheels Mini TeeVee Snacks Malt Sticks Scotch Finger Choc Royals Milk Choc Kingston Cream TeeVee Snacks Original Premier Choc Chip Gaiety Caramel Crowns Monte Teddy Bears Choc Mint Slice Choc Variety Pack Wagon Wheels Snack Pack Gluten Free Mint Slice Choc Gluten Free TeeVee Snacks Original Butternut Choc TeeVee Snacks Malt Sticks Value Pack Treatles Double Chocolate

The results were gathered from Circana Grocery AU Biscuit Scan Data, showcasing Australia’s top picks in the chocolate biscuit world. So, which one is your favourite?

