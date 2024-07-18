Have you ever tried Pop Tarts? If so, have you tried them with cheese? Yeah? Well, what about tuna?

Okay, we thought so.

A new recipe is circulating TikTok involving Pop Tarts, mayonnaise, cheese, and some good ol’ tuna.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Place some Strawberry Pop Tarts on a plate. Empty tuna onto Pop Tarts. Top tuna with mayonnaise. Season tuna with salt and pepper. Top tuna with two slices of cheese. Top tuna with another Pop Tart. Place in microwave for three minutes. Serve and enjoy!