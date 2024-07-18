Have you ever tried Pop Tarts? If so, have you tried them with cheese? Yeah? Well, what about tuna?
Okay, we thought so.
A new recipe is circulating TikTok involving Pop Tarts, mayonnaise, cheese, and some good ol’ tuna.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
- Place some Strawberry Pop Tarts on a plate.
- Empty tuna onto Pop Tarts.
- Top tuna with mayonnaise.
- Season tuna with salt and pepper.
- Top tuna with two slices of cheese.
- Top tuna with another Pop Tart.
- Place in microwave for three minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!