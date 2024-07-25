It’s no different than adding eggs to brownies, cakes, cookies, and soufflés…the only thing different is that you cook the eggs first!

Well, we’ll be the judge of that!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried scrambled egg chocolate pudding:

Recipe

Break six eggs and whisk in a bowl. Blast in microwave (30 second intervals) and whisk each time. Add eggs to blender. Add 1/2 cup of cocoa powder. Add 1 tbsp of honey. Add 1/2 cup of milk. Blend until creamy and smooth. Serve and enjoy!

