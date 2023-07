Followthe podcast on

Last night, the stars of Australian television attended the 63rd Logie Awards in Sydney.

While our very own Amanda Keller wasn’t invited, we were thrilled to see Kitty Flanagan win the Most Popular Actress award for her role in Fisk.

Listen to the moment fellow nominee in the category Julia Zemiro accepted the award on her behalf, above.

