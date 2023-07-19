Jonesy & Amanda Jonesy & Amanda's Honest Review Of The New 'Barbie' Movie By Jenna Benson Today Jonesy & Amanda were lucky enough to attend the Sydney premiere of the new ‘Barbie’ movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Hear what they thought of it above. Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! Barbie barbie movie Jonesy & Amanda movie review no expiry podcast review Advertisement Latest Articles Major Twist In Tupac Murder Case, Nearly Three Decades Later WSFM’s 5K No Repeat Workday Cheat Sheet Video Of A Delayed Flight Full Of Singing Swifties Goes Viral! “The Struggle Is Real, The Sadness Is Shocking”: Robbie Williams Opens Up About Body Image Issues Orange is The New Black Star Reveals Low Royalties Amid Strikes Advertisement