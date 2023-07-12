Followthe podcast on
Amanda Keller will now only answer to ‘Sassenach’…
In all seriousness, Amanda Keller’s new obsession with Outlander is reaching new heights.
Despite only having watched the first season (and almost 10 years too late), Amanda has come to the conclusion that Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) is her true love.
Fellow fans will know exactly why she feels this way.
