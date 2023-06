Followthe podcast on

Followthe podcast on

In our opinion, Jayden is perfection. Not only is she beautiful, but she’s smart, confident and ambitious.

Jayden told us that she’s a pansexual looking to meet people of all gender, pronouns and orientations.

As soon as we saw Jemma’s application, we knew we’d found the ‘one’!

Have we found Jayden her perfect match?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to Jayden’s verdict on the date below:

Followthe podcast on

Followthe podcast on