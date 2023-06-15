TikTok has delivered the goods once again, with the latest food revelation being a “sweet noodle surprise” featuring some rather unusual ingredients.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients: 

  • Butter
  • 4 slices of cheese
  • Packet of noodles (with seasoning)
  • 3 eggs
  • Butter
  • Soy sauce
  • Brown sugar
  • Spinach
  • Sriracha sauce
  • Whipped cream

Method: 

Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Melt butter in a pan.
  2. Place 4 slices of cheese on top, followed by cooked noodles.
  3. Crack 3 eggs in the pan.
  4. Add 4 slices of butter.
  5. Add noodle seasoning.
  6. Add soy sauce packet.
  7. Add brown sugar.
  8. Add spinach.
  9. Drizzle some Sriracha sauce.
  10. Drizzle whipped cream.
  11. Add cooked noodle water.
  12. Cover and simmer.
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast tiktok ramen tiktok tucker