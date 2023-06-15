TikTok has delivered the goods once again, with the latest food revelation being a “sweet noodle surprise” featuring some rather unusual ingredients.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Butter
- 4 slices of cheese
- Packet of noodles (with seasoning)
- 3 eggs
- Soy sauce
- Brown sugar
- Spinach
- Sriracha sauce
- Whipped cream
Method:
- Melt butter in a pan.
- Place 4 slices of cheese on top, followed by cooked noodles.
- Crack 3 eggs in the pan.
- Add 4 slices of butter.
- Add noodle seasoning.
- Add soy sauce packet.
- Add brown sugar.
- Add spinach.
- Drizzle some Sriracha sauce.
- Drizzle whipped cream.
- Add cooked noodle water.
- Cover and simmer.