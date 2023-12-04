Christmas is around the corner and all the festive parties are starting!

We’ve got you covered for your Friendsmas cocktails.

Caramilk Eggnog

Ingredients:

180g packet Cadbury Caramilk chocolate

250ml (1 cup) thickened cream, plus extra, whipped, to serve

250ml (1 cup) milk

4 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla extract

55g (1/4 cup) caster sugar

60ml (1/4 cup) spiced rum

60ml (1/4 cup) spiced rum

Ground nutmeg, to serve

Method:

Step 1

Use a vegetable peeler to slice the side of the chocolate block into 1 tbsp of shavings. Finely chop the remaining chocolate.

Step 2

Place the chopped chocolate, cream and milk in a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring, until chocolate has melted and mixture just comes to the boil. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Use a balloon whisk to whisk the egg yolks, vanilla and sugar in a large bowl until pale and thickened. Gradually whisk in the hot cream mixture. Return mixture to saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, for 8-10 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly (it should coat the back of a spoon). Do not let the mixture boil. Stir in the rum.

Salted Caramilk Martini

Ingredients:

• 1/2 x 180g block Caramilk chocolate, chopped

• 60ml (1/4 cup) thickened cream

• 6 ice cubes

• 80ml (1/3 cup) milk

• 60ml (1/4 cup) vodka

• 60ml (1/4 cup) Baileys Irish Cream liqueur

• Whipped cream, to serve

• Grated dark chocolate, to serve

• Sea salt flakes, to serve

Method:

Step 1

Place 2 serving glasses in the freezer to chill.

Step 2

Place chopped chocolate and cream in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH (100%) for 1 minute, stirring halfway, until melted and smooth. Set aside for 10 minutes to cool.

Step 3

Place ice, chocolate mixture, milk, vodka and Baileys into a cocktail shaker. Secure lid. Shake well to combine. Strain into chilled glasses. Dollop with whipped cream and sprinkle with the grated chocolate and salt. Serve immediately.

Christmas Pudding Martini

Ingredients:

125ml (1/2 cup) golden syrup

90g (1/2 cup) sultanas

1 cinnamon stick

Ice cubes, to shake

50g white chocolate, melted

4 green glacé cherries

2 red maraschino cherries, stems removed

125ml (1/2 cup) gin

Pouring cream, to serve

Ground nutmeg, to sprinkle

Method:

Step 1

Place the golden syrup, sultanas, cinnamon stick and 250ml (1 cup) water in a saucepan. Cook, stirring, over low heat until well combined. Increase heat to medium and bring to a simmer. Simmer, uncovered, for 12-13 minutes or until thickened and reduced (you should have 200ml syrup). Strain the syrup (reserve the sultanas and discard the cinnamon stick). Set aside for 1 hour or until cooled completely.

Step 2

Drizzle white chocolate around the rim of 2 martini glasses. Thread 2 glacé and 1 maraschino cherry each, alternating colours, onto 2 skewers.

Step 3

Place the ice, golden syrup mixture and gin in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 30 seconds over a little cream and sprinkle with nutmeg. Serve with cherry skewers.

Gingerbread Martini

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup caramel sauce

• 1/4 tsp mixed spice

• 1/4 tsp ground ginger

• 6 ice cubes

• 1/2 cup thickened cream

• 1/4 cup vodka

• 1 tbsp Baileys Irish cream liqueur

• Whipped cream, to serve

• Extra caramel sauce, to serve

• Small gingerbread men, whole and crushed, to serve

Method:

Step 1

Combine caramel sauce, mixed spice and ginger in a small jug.

Step 2

Place ice cubes, cream, caramel mixture, vodka and Baileys in a cocktail shaker. Secure lid. Shake well to combine.

Step 3

Pour into chilled serving glasses. Dollop with whipped cream. Drizzle with extra caramel sauce. Decorate with whole and crushed gingerbread men. Serve.

Piña Colada Slushie

Ingredients:

• 55g (1/4 cup) caster sugar

• 300g frozen chopped pineapple

• 100ml Malibu

• 60ml (1/4 cup) coconut water

• Coconut flakes and pineapple leaves, to decorate

Method:

Step 1

Place the sugar and 60ml (1/4 cup) water in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to the boil. Cook for 5 minutes or until it thickens slightly. Pour into a heatproof jug. Place in the fridge for 1 hour to chill.

Step 2

Place the pineapple and 2 tablespoonfuls of the sugar syrup in a blender. Blend until combined. Add the rum and coconut water. Blend until smooth. Divide mixture between 2 serving glasses. Top with coconut flakes and pineapple leaves.

Strawberry Margaritas

Ingredients:

10 cups (2.5L) chilled lemonade

Ice cubes, to serve

Lime slices, to serve

Sliced strawberries, to serve

Margarita mix

500g fresh or frozen strawberries

1/4 cup (55g) caster sugar

1/2 cup (125ml) tequila

1/2 cup (125ml) triple sec liqueur

1/4 cup (60ml) lime juice

Method:

Step 1

To make the margarita mix, combine the strawberries and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5-7 mins or until the strawberries release their juices and mixture thickens. Cool slightly.

Step 2

Transfer the strawberry mixture to a blender and blend until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into a large jug. Discard solids. Add the tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Stir to combine. Transfer to an airtight container and place in the fridge to chill.

Step 3

Combine the margarita mix and lemonade in a jug. Add ice cubes, lime slices and sliced strawberry. Stir well before dividing among serving glasses.

For more recipes, head to the Taste website!

Credit: Taste.com.au