Ahead of McHappy Day taking place on Saturday 18 November, Macca’s is offering Aussie’s another way to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) with the launch of its new and exclusive collector’s item, Macca’s Makers, a 56-piece limited-edition brick building set.

Launching on Wednesday, 8 November for a limited time only, Macca’s Makers gives fans an exclusive, behind the scenes view into the world of the Golden Arches by allowing them to build their very own mini-Macca’s restaurant.

The building set is a replica of a Macca’s restaurant and features an iconic glow-in-the-dark Golden Arches pylon, crew and manager figurines, McCafé, Playland, front counter and drive-thru.

Aussies can purchase Macca’s Makers for $36.95 from their nearest McDonald’s restaurant or via McDelivery from Wednesday, 8 November, with 100% of profits being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities in celebration of McHappy Day.