Surely this is the cutest thing you’ll see this week, possibly this year!

A koala has been caught strolling into a Victorian IGA, roaming the aisles – most likely doing their weekly grocery shop!

Kaylene, one of the staff members and store owner at the South Gippsland IGA said the koala was on a mission, it was impossible to stop and was absolutely not leaving until it was ready! The scene being described as one of “the most Australian thing(s) things you will ever see,”.

The store owner went on to say “He has a little roosting area over in the trees in the middle part of town and he decided to go for a little waddle and ended up at our door and was very determined to come in, we had great difficulty getting him back out,”.

“The main thing was he was just looking to climb up somewhere and when he couldn’t get any higher on the herb stand, that’s when I got the platform ladder out and he decided he liked that better,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such a cute patron, and on behalf of all of Australia, come back anytime little guy!