Despite the rainy and cold Sydney weather we had this morning, Jonesy & Amanda brought the good vibes with the third ‘Put It On The Tab’ series.

In partnership with the team at BP, Jonesy & Amanda opened the tab for Free Fuel, taking over BP Kellyville on Friday morning.

In just over two hours, we had over 150 cars drive through to the pumps, with over $13,000 in fuel given away.

Listeners came from all over the area to take part, and we were even able to surprise and delight a few unsuspecting people who were just driving past to fill up their cars.

The joy was infectious, with lots of cheering, car horns beeping and even some tears (from the listeners, not us!). We heard many stories across the morning of what this meant to people, including a listener who let us know that he couldn’t afford to fill his tank and wasn’t sure how he’d make it to work this morning, until he heard from Jonesy & Amanda.

Thank you to everybody who stopped by at BP Kellyville / Wildbean Cafe!

Hear what happened:

