There are two types of people in this world: those who hate coriander (logical, normal, kind people) and those who love the taste of soapy herbs in their food.

Well, if you’re in the latter camp, prepare to be very excited.

Doritos have just announced the launch of their new coriander-flavoured corn chip and honestly, this is going to be the most divisive chip flavour since Smith’s thought it was a good idea to release cheese & pickle chips.

Apparently 15 per cent of all people carry a gene that makes them taste soap flavour when they coriander, although we’re convinced that the problem is with the herb…not our genes.

If you do happen to be in that 75 per cent then you could get your hands on one of 350 packets that Doritos are giving away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They’re running a comment-to-win over on their Insta giving away 25 packs a day, go and get yourself a bag of soapy goodness.

Love snacks? So do Dave O’Neil and Kitty Flanagan, check out their podcast The Junkees now on iHeart: