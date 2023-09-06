There’s not an Australian alive who doesn’t love indulging in some Allen’s lollies, it’s proven by science*.

Well brace yourself because Aussie’s favourite lollies just got cuter. Allen’s has released ‘Party Dawgs’, a collection of lollies shaped like dogs!

Inspired by the Dachshund, French Bulldog and Scottish Terrier breeds, each lolly combines two flavours – blackberry & peach, apple & watermelon, and raspberry & pineapple.

Get your paws on some at your local Coles for $4.00!

*not really, this isn’t a scientific journal, I’m just a guy writing about lollies.