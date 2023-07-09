We’ve all been through it, the tears streaming down our face as we prep dinner. The onion tears.

Unless you’re wearing goggles, nothing can help. Not chewing gum, wearing gloves or freezing the onion, nothing.

We now have a solution – Woolworths is releasing ‘Happy Chop’ – tearless brown onions!

The onion is less likely to make you cry. This has been achieved over decades of scientific adaption using natural methods, including cross-breeding of existing onion varieties.

The reason onions make us sob is due to the release of natural chemicals and enzymes, also known as “volatile compounds”. Happy Chop contain fewer of these compounds, and these compounds continue to reduce after they are harvested where as regular onions chemicals and enzymes increase over time, Woolworths explained.

Happy Chop onions will be available at Woolworths across NSW, VIC & ACT from July 12.