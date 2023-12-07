KitKat Cabins are here! A favourite treat of Mr. Brendan ‘Jonesy’ Jones…

Move over humble gingerbread houses – KitKat has teamed up with comedian Jimmy Rees to launch its latest DIY KitKat Cabin Kit.

Fun for all the family, the KitKat Cabin Kit provides the perfect excuse to take a break over a new festive ritual. Whether you’re building yours with work colleagues, housemates or the extended family, the KitKat Cabin Kit is designed to bring Aussies together and let everyone’s creativity shine.

The new KitKat Cabin Kit has hit shelves nationally and comes with a selection of some of Australia’s favourite brands, including six KitKat Milk Chocolate Bars, six KitKat White Chocolate Bars, a KitKat Santa, a pack of Smarties, a bag of Allen’s Raspberries and a bag of Nestlé Baker’s Choice White Chocolate Melts, so families can build their own cabin in their own way.

Pick up your KitKat Cabin Kit for $25 at Coles, IGA, Kmart, and Big W.