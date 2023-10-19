This will take you back to your childhood. Dairy Farmers Classic have released a new limited-edition flavoured milk – Creaming Soda.
The 80s soda flavour is as nostalgic as summer bike rides to the local milk bar. Three quarters of Aussies remember Creaming Soda from when they were a child, and now, the deliciously memorable soft drink is being revived with a smooth and creamy twist.
Made with sweet vanilla and sherbet undertones and a hint of raspberry flavour, Dairy Farmers Classic Creaming Soda is the smooth and creamy flavoured milk you know and love, with a touch of nostalgia.
The limited-edition Dairy Farmers Classic Creaming Soda is available now in Coles, Independent Grocers and Petrol and Convenience Stores across NSW and Queensland, with availability in Woolworths starting from November 6th. The new range is also available now in selected stores in South Australia.