Followthe podcast on
Are you on the lookout for some comfort food with a bit of a twist?
Well, look no further than this ‘Popcorn Chicken Pasta Bake’ recipe doing the rounds on TikTok!
Listen to the audio above to hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try!
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Mozzarella cheese
- 1 x packed of cooked Macaroni pasta
- 1 x bottle of Dolmio pasta sauce
- 2/3 packet of french onion soup
- Cooked popcorn chicken
- Italian herbs
Method:
- Add your cooked Macaroni pasta to the baked popcorn chicken in a foil tray.
- Pour Dolmio pasta sauce on top.
- Add french onion soup and Italian herbs.
- Mix it all together.
- Cover with lots of cheese.
- Bake in oven at 230°C for 15 minutes or until cheese on top is golden.