Are you on the lookout for some comfort food with a bit of a twist?

Well, look no further than this ‘Popcorn Chicken Pasta Bake’ recipe doing the rounds on TikTok!

Listen to the audio above to hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try!

Recipe 

Ingredients: 

  • Mozzarella cheese
  • 1 x packed of cooked Macaroni pasta
  • 1 x bottle of Dolmio pasta sauce
  • 2/3 packet of french onion soup
  • Cooked popcorn chicken
  • Italian herbs

Method: 

  1. Add your cooked Macaroni pasta to the baked popcorn chicken in a foil tray.
  2. Pour Dolmio pasta sauce on top.
  3. Add french onion soup and Italian herbs.
  4. Mix it all together.
  5. Cover with lots of cheese.
  6. Bake in oven at 230°C for 15 minutes or until cheese on top is golden.
