Followthe podcast on

Are you on the lookout for some comfort food with a bit of a twist?

Well, look no further than this ‘Popcorn Chicken Pasta Bake’ recipe doing the rounds on TikTok!

Listen to the audio above to hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try!

Recipe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Mozzarella cheese

1 x packed of cooked Macaroni pasta

1 x bottle of Dolmio pasta sauce

2/3 packet of french onion soup

Cooked popcorn chicken

Italian herbs

Method: