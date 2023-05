Followthe podcast on

Jimmy Barnes has opened up about his recent encounter with a truck driver who he claims threatened to “fight” him.

It all started when Jimmy and his wife Jane were involved in a minor car accident where their car’s side mirror was damaged.

“That was just a nightmare. It was just a guy having a bad day,” he told Jonesy & Amanda.

“I had a bad day after he hit my car, I’ll tell you that.

“He wanted to fight me!” he added.

