TikTok is filled to the brim with people trying to make healthier versions of recipes. But, what if the original method is already healthy?
Well, that’s where the “health freak breakfast oats” recipe comes into play!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try above.
Recipe:
Ingredients –
- Quick oats
- Carrot
- Cacao butter
- Banana
- Rice Milk
- Water
- Salt
Method –
- Add 2/3 cup of water to 1/3 cup of oats.
- Microwave for one minute.
- Grate carrot and mash banana while you wait.
- Mix grated carrot, banana and cacao butter to oats.
- Add a space of rice milk and a pinch of salt.
- Put back in microwave for 90 seconds.