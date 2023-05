Followthe podcast on

King Charles III has been anointed and crowned in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1000 years.

Jonesy & Amanda are here to unpack the event, including some things you may have missed.

What about the Coronation Ceremony, you ask? Don’t fret – they discussed that too!

