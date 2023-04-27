Jerry Springer, the one-time mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons, has died aged 79.

Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, The Jerry Springer Show was a favourite US guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

After more than 4000 episodes, the show ended in 2018, never straying from its core salaciousness: Some of its last episodes had such titles as “Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight,” “Stop Pimpin’ My Twin Sister” and “Hooking Up With My Therapist”.