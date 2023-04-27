Jerry Springer, the one-time mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons, has died aged 79.

Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, The Jerry Springer Show was a favourite US guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

After more than 4000 episodes, the show ended in 2018, never straying from its core salaciousness: Some of its last episodes had such titles as “Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight,” “Stop Pimpin’ My Twin Sister” and “Hooking Up With My Therapist”.

Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
celebrity death jerry springer Jonesy & Amanda noexpiry podcast tribute