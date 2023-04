Followthe podcast on

If you’ve been watching I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, you may remember a challenge this week involving Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins drinking cow urine.

We all heaved watching the ex-footy player gulp a full glass of the yellow liquid.

Who in their right mind would do that? Uh…

Well, Dr Chris Brown thought he’d put Jonesy & Amanda to the test as well with their very own bottle of cow urine.

Hear what happened above!

