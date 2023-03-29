It’s the alcoholic beverage recipe that everybody is talking about – espresso martinis with parmesan cheese!

Would you give it a try?

Hear what happened when we tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

100mls Vodka

50mls Kahlúa

50mls shot of espresso coffee (cooled down)

Parmesan cheese

Cocktail shaker

Ice

Method:

Put the ice in the cocktail shaker. Pour the vodka, kahlua and cooled down coffee over the top of the ice. Shake it up and pour into a nice glass. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.