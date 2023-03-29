It’s the alcoholic beverage recipe that everybody is talking about – espresso martinis with parmesan cheese!
Would you give it a try?
Hear what happened when we tried it:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 100mls Vodka
- 50mls Kahlúa
- 50mls shot of espresso coffee (cooled down)
- Parmesan cheese
- Cocktail shaker
- Ice
Method:
- Put the ice in the cocktail shaker.
- Pour the vodka, kahlua and cooled down coffee over the top of the ice.
- Shake it up and pour into a nice glass.
- Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.