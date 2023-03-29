It’s the alcoholic beverage recipe that everybody is talking about – espresso martinis with parmesan cheese!

Would you give it a try?

Hear what happened when we tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 100mls Vodka
  • 50mls Kahlúa
  • 50mls shot of espresso coffee (cooled down)
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Cocktail shaker
  • Ice

Method:

  1. Put the ice in the cocktail shaker.
  2. Pour the vodka, kahlua and cooled down coffee over the top of the ice.
  3. Shake it up and pour into a nice glass.
  4. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
