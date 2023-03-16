Have you heard of the ‘sweet and savoury’ beef casserole recipe going bonkers on TikTok? Well, you have now! 

All you need is a beef patty, peanut butter, noodles and, most importantly, a handful of Skittles!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 x beef patty
  • 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
  • Handful of skittles
  • Oil for cooking
  • Raw ramen noodles and the powder flavour sachet.
Method: 

  1. Cut your beef patty in half and put some crushed raw ramen noodles in the middle like a sandwich.
  2. Smear the peanut butter all over the top of the patty.
  3. Dip the peanut butter side into the skittles.
  4. Sprinkle the ramen sachet on the top.
  5. Add to a deep pan with shallow hot oil.
  6. Cook until the meat is cooked through.
  7. Serve and enjoy!
