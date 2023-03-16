Have you heard of the ‘sweet and savoury’ beef casserole recipe going bonkers on TikTok? Well, you have now!
All you need is a beef patty, peanut butter, noodles and, most importantly, a handful of Skittles!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 x beef patty
- 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
- Handful of skittles
- Oil for cooking
- Raw ramen noodles and the powder flavour sachet.
Method:
- Cut your beef patty in half and put some crushed raw ramen noodles in the middle like a sandwich.
- Smear the peanut butter all over the top of the patty.
- Dip the peanut butter side into the skittles.
- Sprinkle the ramen sachet on the top.
- Add to a deep pan with shallow hot oil.
- Cook until the meat is cooked through.
- Serve and enjoy!