Have you heard of the ‘sweet and savoury’ beef casserole recipe going bonkers on TikTok? Well, you have now!

All you need is a beef patty, peanut butter, noodles and, most importantly, a handful of Skittles!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 x beef patty

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

Handful of skittles

Oil for cooking

Raw ramen noodles and the powder flavour sachet.

Method:

Cut your beef patty in half and put some crushed raw ramen noodles in the middle like a sandwich. Smear the peanut butter all over the top of the patty. Dip the peanut butter side into the skittles. Sprinkle the ramen sachet on the top. Add to a deep pan with shallow hot oil. Cook until the meat is cooked through. Serve and enjoy!