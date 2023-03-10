Followthe podcast on

What’s an 18th birthday party without some amazing company, delicious food and good music?

Jonesy & Amanda celebrated their 18th birthday at Urban Winery Sydney with live performances from Richard Clapton and Sister2Sister and mouth-watering paella made by Miguel Maestre.

We even gave one lucky listener an MG!

Reflecting on the anniversary, the dynamic duo said: “In our time together, we have collectively had three bike accidents, a vasectomy and two hips replaced! Beloved pets have come and gone, and children have grown. We have shared our lives with our listeners, and our listeners have shared theirs back.”

Check out some of our favourite moments from the night:

