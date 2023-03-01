In February, Starbucks launched a new line of olive oil-infused coffee drinks across its 20 Italian stores.

The drink – which is being deemed a “revolutionary new coffee ritual” – has taken over TikTok with people around the world trying it themselves.

While some say it’s delicious, others have called it “utterly disgusting”.

So, what do Jonesy & Amanda think? They decided to give it a try!

Hear what happened:

Recipe –

Ingredients:

Coffee (we used a Nespresso coffee pod machine)

Oat milk

Extra virgin olive oil

Method: