In February, Starbucks launched a new line of olive oil-infused coffee drinks across its 20 Italian stores.

The drink – which is being deemed a “revolutionary new coffee ritual” – has taken over TikTok with people around the world trying it themselves.

While some say it’s delicious, others have called it “utterly disgusting”.

So, what do Jonesy & Amanda think? They decided to give it a try!

Hear what happened:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recipe –

Ingredients: 

  • Coffee (we used a Nespresso coffee pod machine)
  • Oat milk
  • Extra virgin olive oil

Method: 

  1. Firstly, pour your oat milk into a milk frother until it gets hot and frothy.
  2. While the milk is frothing, pop a pod into the coffee machine and put in a couple of shots.
  3. Pour coffee into a mug, followed by a tablespoon of olive oil.
  4. Pour the hot oat milk.
  5. Sip and enjoy!
Jonesy & Amanda noexpiry Oleato Caffe Latte podcast tiktok tucker