In February, Starbucks launched a new line of olive oil-infused coffee drinks across its 20 Italian stores.
The drink – which is being deemed a “revolutionary new coffee ritual” – has taken over TikTok with people around the world trying it themselves.
While some say it’s delicious, others have called it “utterly disgusting”.
So, what do Jonesy & Amanda think? They decided to give it a try!
Hear what happened:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe –
Ingredients:
- Coffee (we used a Nespresso coffee pod machine)
- Oat milk
- Extra virgin olive oil
Method:
- Firstly, pour your oat milk into a milk frother until it gets hot and frothy.
- While the milk is frothing, pop a pod into the coffee machine and put in a couple of shots.
- Pour coffee into a mug, followed by a tablespoon of olive oil.
- Pour the hot oat milk.
- Sip and enjoy!