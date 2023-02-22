This corn casserole recipe is all the craze on TikTok and has been getting some rather favourable reviews.
But, it’s time for it to face its biggest critic – Jonesy & Amanda!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2x cans of creamed corn
- 1 bag of whole corn kernels
- Honey
- Cinnamon
- Sweet bread mix (we used honey and cinnamon banana bread mix)
- Salted butter
Method:
- Pour the cans of creamed corn into a tray.
- Pour the whole bag of corn kernels over the top.
- Squeeze honey over the top.
- Sprinkle some cinnamon.
- Pour the packet mix on top – do not mix it up!
– Use your hands to spread if you need and then sprinkle more cinnamon.
- Place some slices of butter on the top and spread it out.
- Pop in the oven for 30 minutes and 180°C.