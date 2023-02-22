This corn casserole recipe is all the craze on TikTok and has been getting some rather favourable reviews.

But, it’s time for it to face its biggest critic – Jonesy & Amanda!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Followthe podcast on

Recipe

Ingredients:

Advertisement

Advertisement

2x cans of creamed corn

1 bag of whole corn kernels

Honey

Cinnamon

Sweet bread mix (we used honey and cinnamon banana bread mix)

Salted butter

Method:

Pour the cans of creamed corn into a tray. Pour the whole bag of corn kernels over the top. Squeeze honey over the top. Sprinkle some cinnamon. Pour the packet mix on top – do not mix it up!

– Use your hands to spread if you need and then sprinkle more cinnamon. Place some slices of butter on the top and spread it out. Pop in the oven for 30 minutes and 180°C.