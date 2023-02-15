If you’ve ever had a craving for a big bowl of creamy mashed potatoes, but didn’t have potatoes on hand, then today is your lucky day!

Thanks to the bizarre minds of TikTok, you can throw out your stockpile of just-add-water mashed potato mixes, and reach for a bag of potato chips instead.

Yep, it’s that easy!

But… is it worth it? We gave it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

2 x bag of potato chips

Shredded cheese

BBQ sauce and tomato sauce

Milk

Method:

Bring hot water to boil in a saucepan. Throw in a bag of chips to the boiling water. Add the bag of shredded cheese and the BBQ sauce. Add some milk. Throw in the second bag of chips. Mix until you have mushy mashed potato!