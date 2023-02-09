Followthe podcast on

Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits such as Do You Know the Way to San Jose and Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head provided a mellow alternative soundtrack to rock and roll in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 94, his publicist says.

Bacharach died of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday with his family by his side, his publicist told Reuters.

Bacharach’s songs, many written in a 16-year collaboration with lyricist Hal David, were neither rock nor strictly pop.

They filled US radio and were featured in major movies, making them as frequently heard in the 1960s and early 1970s as works by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.

Bacharach wrote more than 500 songs, many featuring a tinkling piano and subtly seductive horn hooks.

He penned hits for singers ranging from Dionne Warwick to the Carpenters.

More than 1200 artists performed his songs, which won six Grammys and three Oscars.