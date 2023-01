“We waste so much time self-sabotaging ourselves that it’s exhausting. It’s not our fault that we are drawn to technology and social media, and it’s consuming us. That’s what it’s designed to do in the same way that social media and advertising is designed to make us question ourselves, be unhappy, want to choose other, and it’s a really hard thing to escape and reprogram, and our rational brains as women tell us this isn’t important but we do it every time…” – Amanda Keller

Hear Amanda Keller’s inspirational message: