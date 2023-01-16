Samuel Johnson has revealed how he really feels about Molly Meldrum, in the wake of his recent stunt at Elton John’s Melbourne show.

The actor – who portrayed Meldrum in the 2016 miniseries ‘Molly’ – opened up to Jonesy & Amanda about the star, asking the question: “Who is looking after him?”

He also accuses the 79-year-old of “ruining” his 2017 Gold Logie speech when he was trying to raise funds for cancer research.

Hear our full chat with Samuel Johnson:

Samuel Johnson’s new book ‘Dear Lover’ is available to purchase at loveyoursister.org.